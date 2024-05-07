5 charged after 16-year-old was shot multiple times in Warner Robins, police say

Warner Robins Police have arrested five suspects believed to have been involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old last week, the department announced Tuesday.

Deputies say they arrested Jamarre Russell, 19; Javon Russell, 20; Johntay Ford and Jaron Lamar, both 18; and a 15-year-old who was not identified.

It is unclear when they were arrested.

The 16-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition after sustaining four gunshot wounds on April 26 around 4 a.m., police said. Another victim in the incident told investigators four males wearing all black with ski masks approached them from behind, a police report states. One of the suspects started shooting at them, then fled the scene.

All five suspects are facing counts of armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit murder, the report states. Further charges were still pending Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warner Robins investigators at 478-302-5378, or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.