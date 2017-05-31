5 Changes You Can Expect When Melania Trump Moves Into the White House

From Redbook

Melania Trump has not been a traditional first lady, which is fitting, since nothing about the Trump presidency can be described as traditional. One of her most unconventional moves thus far has been delaying her move to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in favor of staying in New York City while her 11-year-old son, Barron, finished the school year. But now, summer is upon us and the school year is ending, so Melania and Barron Trump are preparing to move to the White House. Here are some of the changes we can expect when the first lady joins her husband in Washington.

1. She will likely pick an issue to focus on.

Traditionally, first ladies pick a cause to champion during their time in the White House and Melania Trump will likely do the same. When Michelle Obama was first lady, for example, she took on childhood obesity and gender equality in education through her Let's Move! and Let Girls Learn initiatives, respectively.

While Melania spoke out on the campaign trail about plans to take on cyberbullying as her cause, she's been silent on the issue since her husband took office. As Vanity Fair points out, however, Melania may be letting actions speak louder than words when it comes to the issues that will take the forefront for her.

Since becoming the FLOTUS, Melania has made several appearances at children's hospitals, including D.C.'s Children's National hospital.

Wonderful opening ceremony today for the new Healing Garden @childrenshealth. It will play vital role in recovery of extraordinary patients. pic.twitter.com/xybzYPkJYq - Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 28, 2017

On her recent overseas trip with Donald Trump, she spent time at the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, visiting with patients.

While we'll have to wait and see what cause Melania officially dedicates herself to as first lady, children's health seems to be a top priority for her.

2. The East Wing will probably staff up.

The Office of the First Lady, headquartered in the East Wing of the White House, has been staffing up slowly since Trump took office. When Melania officially relocates to Washington, we might see that staff grow.

Right now, Melania's staff of 10 includes chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, social secretary Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta Lloyd, senior adviser and chief strategist Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, and communications director Stephanie Grisham.

In contrast, Michelle Obama famously had a staff of 24 and other recent ladies, like Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush, had staffs ranging in size from 13 to 22, depending on the year. Even though there is precedent for the Office of the First Lady employing a significant staff, there are no hard and fast rules about how many people should work with the FLOTUS.

Melania can hire as many or as few people as she wants, and some reports have even indicated that Donald Trump sees the Office of the First Lady as a place to cut costs, suggesting her staff won't be as large as those of first ladies past. Still, it would be surprising if Melania didn't fill a few more positions once she settles down in D.C.

3. She may work closely with Ivanka.