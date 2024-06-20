5 candidates vying for seat on Collier commission in District 3. Here's what to know.

Five candidates have qualified to run for the Collier County Commission in District 3.

As he seeks reelection, commissioner Burt Saunders faces four challengers.

Burt Saunders is running for reelection as a Collier County commissioner in District 3.

Three of those challengers are running as Republicans, like himself.

The fourth is an independent, without a party affiliation. That means the winner of the race won't be determined until the fall.

The official qualifying period for the November election ended on June 14 at noon.

The four Republicans in the race will appear on the primary ballot in August.

"It's a partisan race, so it's winner takes all," explained Trish Robertson, the public relations officer for the Collier County Supervisor of Elections.

That winner will then face off with the independent candidate in the general election.

The primary will be "closed," or open only to registered Republicans in District 3. However, all voters in the district, regardless of party affiliation, would be able to cast their ballots in the general election to choose between the two candidates, Robertson said.

The top vote-getter in that election will win a four-year term.

County commissioners are limited to three consecutive four-year terms. The board adopted those limits back in 2017.

If Saunders wins again, it would be his last term, as he's already on his second. He's been on the county commission since 2016 (this time around).

In 2016, after besting two Republican challengers, Saunders easily won against his Democratic opponent, Annisa Karim, garnering 66.41% of the votes cast in the race.

Collier Circuit Judge Christine Greider, from left, swears in newly elected District 2 Commissioner Andy Solis, District 3 Commissioner Burt Saunders and District 5 Commissioner William McDaniel to begin a Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Naples.

Four years later, he was reelected by "default," after his only competitor, without a party affiliation, failed to qualify.

Before his current stint, Saunders served on the county commission from 1986 to 1994. Prior to that, he was a county attorney from 1982 to 1986.

More: Mail and early voting for Collier County 2024 primary election: Here's what you need to know

Saunders still works as a lawyer. He specializes in local and state government and health care law, with the GrayRobinson law firm, where he's a shareholder.

From 1998 to 2008, Saunders represented Collier and Lee counties as a Florida State Senator. He did that after serving in the Florida House of Representatives from 1994 to 1998.

District 3 covers Golden Gate and parts of North Naples and Golden Gate Estates.

The annual salary for a Collier County commissioner is $103,414.

More to know: Search salary databases: How much do employees at Collier County agencies make?

Who else is in the race?

Here's a look at who else has qualified to run in the crowded race:

Richard Conover is running for Collier County Commission in District 3.

Richard Conover

The only independent candidate, Conover owns an insurance agency and he's a local musician, known as "the Wolf." He describes himself as Southwest Florida's only "one-armed bassist."

John Johnson is running for Collier County Commission in District 3.

John Johnson

A retiree, Johnson has a diverse background that includes working as a heavy equipment operator, farming, building houses, and running a motel and a painting business.

Frank Roberts is running for Collier County Commission in District 3.

Frank Roberts

A tax attorney in Naples, Roberts previously worked in medical malpractice and premises liability litigation defense. Prior to that he served six years in the U.S. Air Force as a judge advocate.

Floyd Yarnell is running for a seat on the Collier County Commission in District 3.

Floyd "Tag" Yarnell

An attorney and a managing partner in Yarnell & Peterson, Yarnell grew up in Collier County. He graduated from Barron Collier High School.

In case you missed it: Collier Commissioner Saunders faces four challengers in District 3 race

The primary election is Aug. 20 and the general election is Nov. 5.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Five qualify to run for District 3 seat on Collier County Commission