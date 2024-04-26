These 5 campus projects are planned at the University of Missouri in next 5 years

A five-year building plan for the University of Missouri includes projects ranging from the $250 million Memorial Stadium project to smaller projects like $10 million for a new swine research building.

The five-year capital plan was approved last week by the University of Missouri System Board of Curators, with Ryan Rapp, system vice president of finance said the plan could change over the five years.

Here are some of the projects:

Memorial Stadium

The Memorial Stadium project was discussed elsewhere in the meeting and a news conference in detail. It includes up to 160,500 square feet of new construction, including 98,000 square feet that will be enclosed as part of new premium seating areas. It will further enclose the north end of the stadium. The project will be completed by the start of the 2026 football season.

Financing of the project wasn't discussed in detail at the meeting or the news conference. It's expected to be financed by $125 million in donation, $50 million in university funds and $75 million in debt.

Center for Energy Innovation

The Center for Energy Innovation will be on the main campus, filling space where buildings have been demolished.

The 180,000-square-foot center will be designed to tackle increasing energy concerns and ways to optimize energy production, transmission and grid security. It also will include areas dedicated to nuclear energy and hydrogen and other renewable energy sources.

Move-in is planned in March 2027. The $160 million building cost will be financed with $30 million in state funds, $80 million from the university and $50 million in donations.

MU Research Reactor lab expansion

A project will add 8,000 square feet of lab space at the MU Research Reactor. A first-floor addition will house hot cells for increased production. A second-floor addition will provide hot cell maintenance access and a penthouse for mechanical equipment.

The university will pay for the $34 million cost, with most of it coming from a contract with a pharmaceutical company.

A completion date wasn't listed in board documents, but it is planned to take place while an addition at MURR West is under construction. That $20 million project is scheduled to be completed this year.

Radioisotope Processing Facility

A single-story radioisotope processing facility is planned for Discovery Ridge. The 33,000-square-foot building will include processing and research spaces, laboratories, shipping and receiving areas and conference rooms.

Radioisotopes, produced at MURR, are used to treat many types of cancer.

The $39 million project is expected to receive $20 million from the federal Department of Energy and $19 million in state funds.

Phase One NextGen MU Research Reactor

A new, larger research reactor is planned at Discovery Ridge. This first phase will include preliminary designs and preparations for regulatory partnerships.

The $36 million cost of phase one will be financed with a $20 million federal appropriation, $10 million in state funds and $6 million in university funds.

What MU chancellor and system President Mun Choi has called "a massive project" could be a decade in the future.

Pickard Hall decommissioning and mitigation.

Not all projects in the plan add buildings. Pickard Hall on the Francis Quadrangle has been empty since 2013 because of early research in radium extraction that took place there nearly a century ago.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Memorial Stadium project just one of Mizzou's 5-year building plans