5 Brockton residents arrested in giant brawl at Block Island Ferry dock in Rhode Island

BROCKTON — Police in Rhode Island arrested five people from Brockton who were allegedly involved in a large fight that broke out at the Block Island Ferry dock on Saturday, June 16, Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan announced in a written statement.

Police said they received reports of 20 to 30 people who were actively fighting near a ferry dock that shuttles passengers from Block Island to Point Judith on mainland Rhode Island at around 8:12 p.m.

As officers arrived at the scene and began making arrests, police said numerous people began interfering and were given warnings to stand back or risk arrest for obstructing.

Seven people were arrested as a result, five of whom are from Brockton.

The Block Island Ferry pulling into Galilee.

Heat wave is coming! What to know about the 'prolonged' stretch of hot weather

The three Brockton men, ages 42, 39, and 36, and the two Brockton women, ages 28 and 31, were arrested on various charges including:

Felony assault

Simple assault

Resisting arrest

Obstructing an officer in execution of duty

Disorderly conduct

A 16-year-old juvenile and a 32-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island were also arrested during the incident.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fight in the first place.

All five Brockton residents are scheduled to be arraigned in the Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield, Rhode Island on Monday, June 17.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 5 Brockton residents arrested in big fight on Block Island Ferry dock