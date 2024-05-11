5 boaters rescued within 3 hours in Tampa Bay by Coast Guard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg crew made five rescues within only a few hours on Saturday in the Tampa Bay area.

The first call came in at 11:13 a.m. from four men near the Gandy Bridge whose 24-foot boat was sinking. Crews arrived to find their partially submerged boat and took the boaters to the Gandy Boat Ramp. No injuries were reported.

Around 1 p.m., the Coast Guard received a second call near Shell Key regarding a woman suffering a head injury while driving a personal watercraft. Tierra Verde and St. Pete fire crews provided first aid and took her to EMS at Fort DeSoto Boat Ramp for medical care.

USCG

USCG

“Coordination between partner agencies led to the successful rescue of five boaters in approximately 3 hours,” Chief Petty Officer Jean Latimer, a Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Command Duty Officer said. “We are honored to work alongside such professional and efficient local partners and want to take this time to remind boaters to have a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket readily available at all times.”

