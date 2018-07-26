The 5 Best Stargazing Apps for iPhone and Android

Mars will be brighter in the sky than usual on Friday, brighter than it has appeared in 15 years. To see the red planet, you’ll want a stargazing app that can help you to view “Mars at opposition,” the term of what occurs when Mars and the Sun are on directly opposite sides of Earth.

Friday, July 27 also marks a full moon and a total lunar eclipse. Stargazing is great year-round, but Friday is maybe the best night of 2018 to go outside and look up.

If you don’t have a high-powered telescope, you can at least know where to look. With augmented reality technology and a smartphone — plus a few bucks for a premium app — you can get the most out of your stargazing experience.

Here are the five best stargazing apps for iPhone and Android.

Augmented reality stargazing, as seen in the Star Walk 2 app.

Star Walk 2

$2.99, iOS & Android

“All you have to do is point your device to the sky!” declares the description of phone app Star Walk 2 is. The night sky tracker and can help you find constellations, according to its description. It’s also $2.99 in the App Store for iOS devices.

Star Walk 2 shows a sky map on your screen in whatever direction you are pointing your device. So when you go out to check out Mars in the night sky, open it up, and play around with the app until you find the bright planet.

iTunes / Google

This illustration by Star Chart of what its app can do is eye-popping.

Star Chart

Free, iOS & Android

Star Chart is a great option if you’re looking for a free app to use to check out Mars at opposition, or really if you’re doing any sort of stargazing.

This is another app that lets you point your Android or iOS device at the sky, and Sky Chart will let you know what you’re looking at. In a fun twist, Sky Chart will even let you point your phone down at the ground to see what people who are on the other side of the world can see in their sky.

iTunes / Google