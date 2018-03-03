5 Avalanche Victims Rescued At California's Squaw Valley Ski Resort

A powerful avalanche Friday at Squaw Valley Ski Resort above Lake Tahoe in Northern California buried five skiers and snowboarders, injuring two, officials reported.

After digging out survivors and using probes and dogs to search for others, Placer County sheriff’s officials confirmed that everyone on the slope had been rescued.

The injured were taken to hospitals, and one was released by the end of the day. The other suffered a “serious” lower body injury, but the injury was not life-threatening, according to a statement from the ski resort and police. The resort was shut down for the rest of the day.

5 p.m. UPDATE: Deputies have confirmed that there are no other victims involved in the #avalanche after searching with K-9’s and probes. There were no life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/m3DlFeJlsr — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 3, 2018

Dramatic video posted to Twitter showed a survivor being dug out of the snow.

Dramatic video shows the race to rescue survivors after an avalanche at Squaw Valley. Witnesses describe a huge wall of snow slamming into more than a dozen skiers and borders. This group dug out a man buried. At this point it's believed everyone survived. pic.twitter.com/7HsI1mrzo3 — Tom Miller (@KCRAMiller) March 3, 2018

About 100 police officers, ski patrol members from Squaw Valley and nearby mountains, firefighters, and search-and-rescue team members rushed to the slope as soon as the avalanche was reported at 1:40 p.m. Friday near the Olympic Lady chairlift, according to a statement by the resort. Squaw Valley hosted the Winter Olympics in 1960.

Officials are investigating what may have triggered the avalanche. But it came in the wake of 150 mph wind gusts at the highest elevations and a blizzard that dumped nearly 3 feet of snow by Friday. The storm closed highways and schools.

More insane video from the Sierra. This big rig is sliding down I-80. pic.twitter.com/EHSBJWD1Q3 — Tom Miller (@KCRAMiller) March 3, 2018

The Squaw Valley resort website on Friday boasted “nearly 5 feet of snow in 7 days (still snowing!)”

An additional foot of snow is expected by Saturday and an avalanche warning was issued for the back country of the greater Tahoe area until early Saturday.

On scene at Squaw Valley for avalanche. pic.twitter.com/AFWg7zKGfr — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 2, 2018

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a snowboarder found nearby at the resort, but the body was recovered before the avalanche hit, according to officials.

The snowboarder — identified by police as 42-year-old Wenyu Zhang of California — was reported missing by his friends late Thursday during the blizzard. His body was located by the Squaw Valley ski patrol early Friday. The cause of his death hadn’t been determined by Friday evening.

A snowboarder missing since yesterday afternoon was found deceased at Squaw Valley Ski Resort. Wenyu Zhang, 42-years old, of Rocklin was found deceased this morning by Squaw Valley Ski Patrol. A search area was narrowed through the use of a tracker program used by the resort. pic.twitter.com/D8OqEjkJwi — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 2, 2018