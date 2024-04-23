5 arrested after shots fired at Tampa police officers trying to make traffic stop

Tampa police arrested five people Monday after at least one person fired shots at officers, leading to brief pursuit, police said. .

At about 8 p.m., officers in an unmarked car spotted a reckless driver heading north on North 43rd Street from East Hanna Avenue, according to a news release from Tampa Police Department. When the officers tried to make a traffic stop, at least one person in the car fired shots in the officers’ direction, police said.

Officers began to pursue the car, which came to a stop near North 53rd Street and Nancy Street. Five people in the car tried to run away but were arrested.

Officers did not return fire and no one was hit by gunfire.

Police have not released the names of the suspects or their charges.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.