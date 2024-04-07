5 arrested in several stolen vehicle cases in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people, including two minors, were arrested in connection to stolen vehicle cases in Buffalo on Saturday and Sunday, Buffalo police said.

In the first case, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, both of Buffalo, were arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle after officers observed a stolen vehicle on Genesee Street before turning onto Haven Street.

At the dead end, the occupants fled on foot and were eventually taken into custody around 6 p.m.

In the second case, 18-year-old Tarrien Anderson of Buffalo was arrested for allegedly stealing a car on Bailey Avenue earlier in the day Saturday. He was arrested around 11 p.m. after the vehicle parked in the back of a house on Dodge Street.

Anderson is charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle. A 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds were also in the car.

In the third case, two people were arrested after the stolen car crashed on Main and Amherst streets just after midnight. That came after officers saw a car swerving on Bailey Avenue and then fled.

In that case, 20-year-old Darryl Black of Buffalo is charged with the following:

second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle

operating a motor vehicle without insurance

failure to signal

reckless driving

In addition, 21-year-old Timmarrow Crowley of Charlotte, N.C. has been charged with second-and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

BPD used the Erie County Sheriff’s Air 1 helicopter to track the stolen vehicles.

