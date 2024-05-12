5 arrested for ransacking San Bernardino County mall

Five suspects were arrested after escaping with thousands of dollars worth of items from the Ontario Mills shopping mall.

On May 8, Ontario police responded to reports of a group of masked robbers running into the Polo Ralph Lauren store near the mall’s south entrance.

Security video captured the armed suspects, wearing white masks and dark clothing, ransacking the store and grabbing as much merchandise as they could hold.

The suspects then fled the store in a getaway car before police could arrive. They escaped with around $5,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

Authorities gathered information on the getaway car and discovered the vehicle was related to a theft that Montclair police was also investigating.

A search warrant was served at a suspect’s home where all the stolen merchandise was located. Police also found three firearms in the house, one of which was stolen.







In total, five suspects were arrested and booked on numerous felony charges. Their identities were not released.

“We are dedicated to serving and protecting our community,” Ontario police said.” We will continue to make every resource available to our officers to deter and arrest criminals who commit crimes in the City of Ontario.”

