5 arrested with help from Sheriff’s helicopter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say five people were arrested pertaining to stolen vehicles last week with help from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office’s Air 1 helicopter.

On Thursday, police officers said they noticed a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m. and called in the helicopter for help. Air 1 tracked down the vehicle and found it at Central Park Plaza and Hill Street, police said. The occupant was subsequently apprehended after fleeing the vehicle, they said.

As a result, a 14-year-old Buffalo girl was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, a misdemeanor.

The next day around 9:30 a.m., police noticed another stolen vehicle at Leroy Avenue and Holden Street. Citing reckless driving, police once again requested the assistance of Air 1, which they say tracked the vehicle to Hastings Avenue.

Five Buffalo residents, including the teen arrested on Thursday, got out and tried to flee, police said. They were subsequently charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

They were identified as the following:

14-year-old female

16-year-old male

17-year-old male

Nojaved Serrano, 18

Willie Weeden, 19

Weeden was additionally charged with grand larceny.

