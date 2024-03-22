5 arrested for escaping with $200,000 worth of jewelry in smash-and-grab theft

Vivian Chow
Five suspects were arrested for allegedly escaping with $200,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab burglary in San Bernardino County.

The suspects were identified by Rancho Cucamonga sheriff’s deputies as:

  • David Colton, 21, from San Bernardino

  • Kevin Yarbrough, 23, from San Bernardino

  • Keenan Edwards, 34, from Upland

  • Antoine Davis, 42, from Los Angeles

  • Honore Picquet, 44, from Los Angeles

The smash-and-grab theft occurred on Sept. 22, 2023. Deputies responded to Gemma’s Jewelers on the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga at around 3:05 p.m.

The suspects barged into the jewelry shop and began violently smashing display cases with hammers, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

The theft, which was caught on security video, showed at least one suspect holding a large plastic bin of merchandise as the thieves grabbed as much jewelry as they could.

They escaped with around $200,000 worth of merchandise, authorities said.

  • Five suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing $200,000 worth of jewelry from a Rancho Cucamonga shop in Sept. 2023. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)
  • The white Audi SUV five suspects used as a getaway car in a jewelry smash-and-grab robbery in Rancho Cucamonga. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)
  • Five suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing $200,000 worth of jewelry from a Rancho Cucamonga shop in Sept. 2023. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)
The thieves hopped into a getaway car, a white Audi SUV, and fled the scene before deputies could arrive.

After an extensive five-month investigation, the investigators eventually identified and arrested all five suspects on robbery charges in March.

All suspects are believed to be connected to other jewelry robberies and smash-and-grabs throughout San Bernardino County and surrounding cities, deputies said.

The theft remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information can call the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station at 909-477-2800.

Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

