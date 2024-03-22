5 arrested for escaping with $200,000 worth of jewelry in smash-and-grab theft

Five suspects were arrested for allegedly escaping with $200,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab burglary in San Bernardino County.

The suspects were identified by Rancho Cucamonga sheriff’s deputies as:

David Colton, 21, from San Bernardino

Kevin Yarbrough, 23, from San Bernardino

Keenan Edwards, 34, from Upland

Antoine Davis, 42, from Los Angeles

Honore Picquet, 44, from Los Angeles

The smash-and-grab theft occurred on Sept. 22, 2023. Deputies responded to Gemma’s Jewelers on the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga at around 3:05 p.m.

The suspects barged into the jewelry shop and began violently smashing display cases with hammers, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

The theft, which was caught on security video, showed at least one suspect holding a large plastic bin of merchandise as the thieves grabbed as much jewelry as they could.

They escaped with around $200,000 worth of merchandise, authorities said.

Five suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing $200,000 worth of jewelry from a Rancho Cucamonga shop in Sept. 2023. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

The white Audi SUV five suspects used as a getaway car in a jewelry smash-and-grab robbery in Rancho Cucamonga. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Five suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing $200,000 worth of jewelry from a Rancho Cucamonga shop in Sept. 2023. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

The thieves hopped into a getaway car, a white Audi SUV, and fled the scene before deputies could arrive.

After an extensive five-month investigation, the investigators eventually identified and arrested all five suspects on robbery charges in March.

All suspects are believed to be connected to other jewelry robberies and smash-and-grabs throughout San Bernardino County and surrounding cities, deputies said.

The theft remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information can call the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station at 909-477-2800.

Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

