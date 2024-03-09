5 arrested in connection with Long Beach murder

The Long Beach Police Department arrested five suspects for a murder that occurred in November 2023.

Authorities say the arrests are in connection with the death of 41-year-old Andre McClendon, who was shot in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue.

The suspects have been identified as:

18-year-old Adonis Reese from Long Beach

20-year-old Jose Ramos from Lancaster

20-year-old Joshua Spencer-Morgan from Long Beach

20-year-old Emily Castaneda from Compton

24-year-old Angelica Esquivel from Long Beach

Reese, Ramos, and Spencer-Morgan have been charged with murder and are being held on $2 million bail.

Castaneda and Esquivel were charged with accessory to murder and arson. They are being held on $50,000 bail.

McLendon was killed just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2023. Authorities say he was shot shortly after being approached by a group of males. Police did not provide a motive for the murder but did say it could be gang-related.

The suspects entered a vehicle and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.