$5,000 reward as Detroit police seek tips on fatal shooting of Oakland County deputy

As officers at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office grieve at the loss of Deputy Bradley Reckling — fatally shot in the line of duty in Detroit — the Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the crime.

And Crime Stoppers has offered $5,000 for any tip that “moves this case forward,” according to a news release.

Reckling was shot at 10:48 p.m. Saturday in the area of Park Grove and Schoenherr streets, on the city’s east side — several blocks south of 7 Mile and two blocks west of Gratiot. Reckling had been following a Chevrolet Equinox, stolen from an Oakland County park in Madison Heights, when the vehicle suddenly stopped, two men emerged and they repeatedly fired at Reckling, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling, fatally shot in Detroit on June 22, 2024, leaves behind three daughters and a wife who's expecting the couple's fourth child.

On Monday night, Detroit police issued a request for anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260. Also, tipsters seeking the reward can call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up (800-773-2587).

Reckling was a 9-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. He was the father of daughters ages 5, 4 and 1, and his wife is expecting their fourth child, officials have said. To send a donation to the family, go to www.oakgov.com/sheriff and click on the donation line. You will be directed to the site of Mission Oakland, a nonprofit that will direct 100% of any donation to support the family, said officials with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

