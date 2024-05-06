4Warn Storm Team tracks severe weather across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Severe storms are expected to hit central Oklahoma Monday evening and night.

According to KFOR Meteorologist Jon Slater, there is potential for all modes of severe weather, including strong tornadoes.

“It’s a Moderate Risk for severe weather across much of Oklahoma on Monday. All modes of severe possible including long track strong tornadoes. Please round up the family and have a plan in case severe weather warnings are issued for your area.” said Slater.

4Warn Storm Team tracks severe weather moving into Oklahoma.

The severe weather threat is predicted to move into Oklahoma City around 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

According to the City of OKC, having a plan and communicating effectively can help protect your family and friends in a severe weather situation.

Watch for weather alerts

Officials say residents should have multiple ways of receiving weather information.

At least one of those ways should be accessible without power, without batteries and without a Wi-Fi or cellular signal. That method could be a weather radio with a hand-powered crank.

You can refer to your weather radio, local news organization or official social media accounts for emergency weather information.

Outdoor warning sirens

City officials say Oklahoma City has 182 outdoor warning sirens.

When a tornado warning is issued, the National Weather Service will label a map with polygons showing where the storm is and where it may be going. The City then sounds the sirens in the affected areas, or sectors. This way, sirens in areas that are not affected will not activate.

The sirens are normally loud enough to be heard indoors, but their main purpose is to warn people outdoors that a severe weather threat is close by.

According to the City of OKC:

If you hear a siren, take shelter immediately and get more information about the storm.

OKC’s outdoor warning sirens sound in and near areas where the National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning or there has been a credible report of a tornado.

There is no all-clear signal.

When the sirens stop, it does not indicate the threat of a tornado has passed.

Sirens are activated as new or additional threats are detected.

Even if you normally can hear a siren inside your home, you may not during a noisy thunderstorm because of wind and rain.

The City’s sirens are tested on Saturdays at noon, unless there is a threat of severe weather. Anyone who can normally hear a siren but does not during Saturday’s test should contact the Action Center at action.center@okc.gov.

SEVERE WEATHER: Tornado and Severe Weather Safety Tips in American Sign Language

Tornado Safety

According to the City:

Get inside a well-constructed building and seek shelter if a tornado is nearby. Flying debris is the greatest danger.

Vehicles and manufactured homes are the most dangerous places to be in a tornado. Many deaths are attributable to being inside a vehicle or manufactured home when a tornado strikes.

If you’re driving when a tornado threat is nearby, get to the closest well-constructed building to take shelter. Never attempt to outrun a tornado by driving.

The safest place to be is a storm shelter built to FEMA guidelines and ICC 500 standards or a basement.

If there’s no storm shelter, get to the innermost room, hallway or closet on the lowest level of the building. Put as many walls between you and the outside as possible and stay away from windows and doors. Most houses provide life-saving protection from 98 percent of tornadoes in Oklahoma.

Wear a helmet and/or use pillows, cushions and thick blankets for additional protection. Wear sturdy shoes that will protect your feet if you have to walk through debris.

If you have a storm shelter at your home, register it with the City of OKC so emergency crews know where to find you in a disaster.

Oklahoma City doesn’t have public tornado shelters.

The City says the Storm Shelter Registry is free and voluntary service to ensure police, fire and emergency responders know where to find you. If you do not have access to the internet, call the Action Center at 405-297-2535.

Make a plan & build a kit

Officials say to talk to your family about severe weather and to create a plan in case you’re not with your loved ones when it strikes. It is important to plan communication as well as how and where you’ll reconnect.

You can visit Ready.gov to use their form to help develop a Family Emergency Communication plan.

“You can’t overcommunicate with your family and friends.” the City says.

City officials also advise to create an emergency supply kit that will help you survive for a couple of days after a disaster. It is recommended to build a kit that can last you and your family for 72 hours that includes items like medicine, water, an extra cell phone battery, a weather radio, flashlight with extra batteries, first aid kit, infant formula and diapers and pet food.

It may also be a good idea to visit your child’s school to learn about their tornado plan and to develop a plan for your pets, too.

The 4Warn Storm Team is tracking the storms as they move into the state. Meteorologist Emily Sutton has looked into ways everyone can stay safe, even those in the Deaf community.

Closings & Cancellations on Monday

OKCPS has canceled after-school and evening activities

OKCPS Board of Education’s regular meeting has been canceled

Mid-Del has canceled all evening activities

Mid-Del Technology Center has canceled evening classes

Moore Public Schools has canceled all afternoon events and activites

Mustang Public Schools has canceled all afternoon events and activities

Latchkey and Boys & Girls Club programs have been canceled

Oklahoma County offices and Courthouse will close at 2 p.m.

Putnam City Schools has canceled all activities after school hours. The regularly scheduled Board meeting will still continue at 5 p.m.

You will find a complete list of closings/delays here.

Tips from the National Weather Service (NWS):

It is important not to pay close attention to risk categories . It may not matter what color or number your area is, every storm has the potential of creating dangerous tornadoes and hail.

Many people may not see any storms Monday. A small number of storms are expected, anywhere between 2-3 and 10 storms. Remember, if there is a storm near you, it’s safe to assume it is dangerous.

There hasn’t been a day predicted like this in a while. Storms are expected to become supercells shortly after they form, and remain supercells throughout the event. Storms are not expected to form into a squall line or cluster.

The possibility of tornadoes will increase after the sun goes down . Wind shear will become more favorable at night which may also increase potential for tornadoes.

Clouds will not keep storms from developing on Monday or lessen the severity.

The “cap”, or the layer of warm air on the surface, will also not keep storms from forming.

