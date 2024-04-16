4th suspect wanted in Worcester triple shooting surrenders to police

A fourth suspect wanted in connection with a triple shooting in Worcester that wounded two young women and a teenage boy has surrendered to police.

Joshua Pittman, 21, turned himself in Tuesday morning to face charges of armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine, and unlawful possession of a firearm in a shooting on Clarkson Street on April 7 that left two 18-year-old women and a 17-year-old boy injured, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Update: Joshua Pittman turned himself in this morning. He was the fourth man wanted in connection with the shootings of three people on Clarkson Street on April 7, 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZfsRFAfVny — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) April 16, 2024

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Clarkson Street just after 9 p.m. found all three victims suffering from apparent gunshots, police said.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital. There was no update on their condition as of Tuesday.

Jordany Alejo, 19, was arrested last week on charges of three counts of armed assault to murder.

Levon Atupem, 23, of Holden, was arrested a day later on charges of three counts of assault to murder with a firearm, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact.

Carter Webster, 18, was then nabbed and charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

