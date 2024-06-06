4th suspect arrested in deadly Seminole County carjacking

Channel 9 learned Thursday afternoon that a fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly carjacking near Winter Springs in April.

Federal prosecutors released new documents Thursday that identified the ringleader of the carjacking that ended with the shooting death of Katherine Aguasvivas.

They said the man who initiated the kidnapping was the man Aguasvivas drove up from South Florida to meet.

Channel 9 also obtained new photos of the alleged crimes as they took place.

One of the pictures shows men buying lighter fluid at a gas station prior to the alleged kidnapping and murder.

Prosecutors said the men received a phone call from Giovany Crespo Hernandez.

They said the victim was on her way to pick up $170,000 in drug money from him.

Prosecutors said Crespo Hernandez had the idea to rob her after she picked up the money.

Newly released photos also show the vehicles after the kidnapping as they were being driven on State Road 417 from Winter Springs to Osceola County.

Other photos show Aguasvivas’ car on fire at a construction site after she was killed as well as bullet holes in its side.

Investigators said that they arrested a fourth suspect -- Dereck alexis Rodriguez Bonilla -- Thursday in connection with the case.

They said he provided the gun that was used to kill both Aguasvivas and a tow truck driver in Orange County’s Taft neighborhood the night before the kidnapping.

Prosecutors said that after the shooting in Taft, the suspects went into the tow truck driver’s car and got something out of the back.

All four men are facing the following three counts: kidnapping, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm while committing a crime.

The charges can carry the death penalty.

