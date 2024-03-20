4th arrest made in a shooting that left Macon man dead, sheriff’s office says

Another arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened on Jeffersonville Road in Macon last month, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Wednesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, Drug Unit and Criminal Investigations Division arrested Frederick Lewis Hill Jr., 19, of Macon, over the shooting death of Cortavius Hassan Ates.

“Frederick Hill Jr. was apprehended after the successful execution of a search and an arrest warrant at a residence within the 2200 block of Gray Highway,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “He was then transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Headquarters for further investigation of the incident. Frederick Lewis Hill Jr. was later transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.”

Hill faces charges of aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity and murder. He is currently being held without bond.

The shooting happened Feb. 10. Deputies responded that day to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Jeffersonville Road and Roseview Drive.

Ates, 25, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead on scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

The incident was still under investigation Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.