£4m revamp of town's market square approved

Plans for a multimillion-pound overhaul of a "dated" market square in a West Yorkshire town have been approved.

The £4m proposals for the square in Shipley, which councillors hope will boost businesses and tourism in the town, were unanimously agreed on Wednesday.

The refurbished square was expected to include more green spaces, pedestrian-friendly areas and an all-weather canopy to cover stalls, they had earlier been told.

However, a well-known artwork in the market square referencing the town's history - a seated sheep known as the "Shipley Shopper" - will be lost as part of the plans.

Members of the Keighley and Shipley area planning panel of Bradford Council were previously told that on some days, the market had just a solitary trader operating.

A report presented to councillors said the current market was "dated", in a "poor state" and very much underused.

"The stalls are in a poor condition visually, giving a neglected appearance to the town," it stated.

The report added that the new-look square would "improve the attractiveness of Shipley and help to revitalise its town centre offer".

Business owners had "welcomed" the proposals and "feel this is what Shipley needs", it said.

Councillor Sinead Engel, chair of the planning panel, told the meeting: "I don’t think anyone would disagree that the market looks tired and neglected.

"It needs a facelift. What we have been shown looks really nice."

As part of the revamp, the landscaping of the area would be improved, new seating would be added and chargers for electric vehicles would be installed, according to the report.

More community events would also be held there on non-market days.

However, the report said that as part of the redevelopment, the quirky "Shipley Shopper" artwork, currently in the market square, would have to be removed.

The sculpture - showing a sheep sitting on a bench with a shopping bag and umbrella - references the town's historic name, with "Shipley" deriving from the Old English word for sheep.

Relocating the artwork had been considered, however this was found to be "unwise" as it was likely to collapse, the report said.

The £4m regeneration project will be paid for with £3m from the government-backed Shipley Towns Fund and another £1m from West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

