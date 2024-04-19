$4M from feds jumpstarting long-awaited westside Atrisco Vista project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of waiting and financial hurdles, a recent injection of federal funds has pushed a long-awaited project on Albuquerque’s expanding west side one step closer to breaking ground.

Since 2019, Bernalillo County has been eyeing a redevelopment project along Atrisco Vista, adjacent to the Double Eagle Airport and extending up to Paseo Del Norte. The project aims to enhance the road and prepare the area for future development.

County Commissioner Walt Benson expressed his excitement, stating, “This has been a long time coming. With this federal money coming in, it’s a game-changer. The federal government has a much larger purse to be spending out of, and it’s an investment in our community.”

The proposed improvements include expanding Atrisco Vista to four lanes, constructing bike lanes on both sides of the road, and developing a trail. Additionally, the project aims to prepare the surrounding area for potential development, including the establishment of a new inland port for goods.

Benson elaborated on the significance of the port, stating, “So we’re going to have direct contact with the Port of Los Angeles and throughout the United States, so that we can have a manufacturing center here with direct port access, as well as a hub to bring goods into the country here in Bernalillo County.”

Despite its potential benefits, the project has faced financial setbacks, with state funds being allocated to other projects. However, earlier this week, Senator Martin Heinrich and Representative Gabe Vasquez secured $4 million in federal funds for the project, reigniting momentum.

The total estimated cost of the project stands at $11 million, and the newly acquired federal funding will significantly expedite its progress. “It’s just a major touchdown for us,” expressed Commissioner Benson.

Groundbreaking should take place next year.

