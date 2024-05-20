49th Annual Four State Farm Show concludes with record crowd

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Today marks the end of the 49th annual Four State Farm Show.

Event organizers report they saw their biggest Friday crowd since moving the show to the Robert W. Plaster Center, four years ago.

The three-day gathering offers visitors a chance to interact with agriculture businesses from across the nation, and check out the latest equipment, technology, and services in the industry.

It also showcases non-farming things, ranging from home improvement accessories and decor, tools for working in the yard, and even tourism opportunities in Kansas.

Leaders with the farm show are already looking ahead to next year’s show, which will achieve a big milestone.

“Next year will be the 50th anniversary of the Four State Farm Show. So, we’re pretty excited about that. 50 years is a long time in any business and certainly in the farm show business. I’m sure we’ll do some special things. I don’t know, today, what those things are, but people will want to stay informed and join us next year,” said Lance Markley, Four State Farm Show Manager.

This event is typically held on the third weekend of May.

