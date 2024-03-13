49-year-old man sentenced to 20 years in prison for arson at west Eugene apartment complex

A 49-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for arson and related charges at an apartment complex that displaced multiple people near Bethel Drive and Roosevelt Boulevard in August 2022.

A Lane County jury on Feb. 16 found Avery Boyle Jr. guilty of first-degree assault, second-degree assault constituting domestic violence, first-degree arson and five counts of recklessly endangering another person. Boyle was Monday by Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan.

The Aug. 2, 2022, fire displaced residents from four apartments operated by Shelter Care.

Workers at the neighboring business Dehydrator Systems heard people screaming and helped three residents from the building with a ladder. They saved a man in a wheelchair who was on the first floor and had to be pulled out of his window.

Two women were rescued after they were trapped in their upstairs apartment. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation and a leg injury, which one of the women sustained after jumping from her window to avoid the fire.

Multiple cats at the complex were unaccounted for at the time, according to Eugene Police Department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Man gets 20 years in prison for arson at west Eugene apartment