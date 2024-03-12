49-year-old Green Bay man accused of double homicide found guilty on all counts

TechCrunch

Happy South by Southwest week for all who celebrate. Astra has officially become the first space SPAC bust of the year, with the company announcing last week that it had accepted a take-private deal from co-founders Chris Kemp and Adam London. The acceptance of the deal -- which will see Kemp and London purchasing all remaining Astra stock for $0.50 per share -- means that the company has lost more than 99% of its value.