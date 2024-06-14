48-year-old man hits parked car, killed in Sarasota crash, troopers say

A 48-year-old man was killed in a Sarasota crash on Wednesday night after crashing into a parked car, troopers said.

The man was traveling west on Antoinette Street and approaching Ray Street when he drove off the roadway. He entered the property on 5400 Antoinette Street and collided with a landscape bed and a water line, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The car continued traveling through a ditch on the south side of Antoinette Street and entered another property on 5317 Antoinette Street.

The front of the 2016 Ford collided with the rear right of a parked and unoccupied 2015 Honda. The parked car was redirected into the home, causing damage. The homeowner wasn’t injured during the crash, but the driver was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As of June 14, there have been 3,161 crashes in Sarasota County this year. Of those crashes, there were 27 deaths and 1,901 injuries. In Manatee County, there have been 2,817 crashes. Of those, there were 25 deaths and 2,053 injuries, according to the Florida Crash Dashboard.

The FHP will continue to investigate this crash.

