"48 Hours" show schedule

True crime. Real justice. "48 Hours" is the one to watch Saturday nights. To miss it would be a crime.

Our 36th season premiered Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

HOW TO WATCH:"48 Hours" airs Saturdays at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Can't watch us live? Set your DVR!You'll also find us on the CBS News Streaming Network on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Download the CBS News app on your cellphone or connected TV.Watch more full episodes of "48 Hours" on Pluto TV. JUST ON

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, MARCH 9, 2024 | 10/9c

The Monica Sementilli Affair: When a renowned hairstylist is killed poolside, investigators look at his wife. Was her alleged affair with her racquetball coach a motive for murder? "48 Hours" contributor Michelle Miller reports.

STREAM NOWConvicted killer Robert Baker says his ex-lover Monica Sementilli had no part in the murder of her husband Fabio

Did Monica Sementilli conspire with the man she was having an affair with to murder her husband?

Monica Sementilli says she did not help plan the murder of her LA beauty exec husband. Will a jury believe her?

RECENT SHOWS

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, MARCH 2, 2024 | 10/9c

The Menendez Brothers' Fight for Freedom: The Menendez brothers were given life sentences for gunning down their own parents. Now they're hoping new evidence could reopen the case. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.

STREAM NOWInside the story of the notorious Menendez brothers case

Menendez brothers await a decision they hope will free them

Menendez brothers' claims of abuse supported by newly discovered letter, new allegation. Will their convictions stand?

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, FEB. 24, 2024 | 10/9c

The People v. Kouri Richins: When her husband is found dead of an apparent overdose, Kouri Richins writes a children's book about grief. Soon after she's charged with his murder. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.

STREAM NOWKouri Richins' hopes of flipping Utah mansion flop after she is charged in the death of her husband Eric

Did Utah mom Kouri Richins poison her husband, then write a children's book on coping with grief?

A Utah mom is charged in her husband's death. Did she poison him with a cocktail?



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, FEB. 24, 2024 | 9/8c

Alisa Mathewson's Night Terrors: A woman is attacked in her sleep and kidnapped by her estranged husband. The dramatic story of her captivity and rescue. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

STREAM NOWFlorida father told 14-year-old daughter to drive her younger siblings home as he abducted their motherPHOTOS: Alisa Mathewson's 55 hours of terror

Florida mom describes rescue after being held captive by estranged husband: "I'd been pulled from hell"

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, FEB. 17, 2024 | 10/9c

The Assassination of Jeff German: A Las Vegas journalist is stabbed to death while investigating claims a boss was toxic. Did his reporting make him a target? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

STREAM NOWPHOTOS: Inside the arrest of Nevada public official Robert Telles

Fed up over bullying, Nevada women take secret video of "monster" boss. He was later indicted for murder.

How slain Las Vegas journalist Jeff German may have helped capture his own killer

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, FEB. 10, 2024 | 10/9c

Justice for Amie Harwick: Amie Harwick's roommate speaks out about trying to save her and helping to convict her killer. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports

STREAM NOWTimeline: The suspicious death of Amie HarwickHow murdered Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick "testified" at her alleged killer's trial

The evidence that helped convict Amie Harwick's killer

Amie Harwick's killer "wanted to make a statement by killing her on Valentine's Day," says prosecutor



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, FEB. 10, 2024 | 9/8c

Christy and Hilda's Last Dance: After a night out, two women were dumped outside hospitals by masked men. Were the men good Samaritans or did they play a role in the women's deaths? "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

STREAM NOWHusband pieces together wife's last movements to find out how she was killed

The heartbreaking last photo a fashion model sent to her husbandDigital evidence leads to clues in deaths of two friends who were drugged and dumped outside LA hospitals by masked men

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, FEB. 3, 2024 | 10/9c

Who Took Our Dad? The Abduction of Ray Wright: A family man abruptly vanishes. Police tie his disappearance to a monstrous plot for revenge. Natalie Morales reports.

STREAM NOWSacramento family man Ray Wright is abducted. A soda cup leads to his kidnappers.

Incriminating letter points to the kidnapping of Sacramento father, say prosecutors

Where's Ray Wright? High-speed chase leads to clues in Sacramento man's abduction and "revenge" murder

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, JAN. 27, 2024 | 10/9c

Capturing Moriah Wilson's Killer: A promising young athlete is murdered. Her suspected killer disappears and an international manhunt by the U.S. Marshals begins. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

STREAM NOWPlastic surgery helped murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong stay on the run

How was fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong caught? She answered U.S. Marshals' ad for a yoga instructor

PHOTOS: How U.S. Marshals captured pro cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson's killer



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JAN. 27, 2024 | 9/8c

The Mysterious Death of Tiffiney Crawford: A young mother found dead in her car. Could she have shot herself twice? "48 Hours" contributor David Begnaud reports.

STREAM NOWPHOTOS: Could an Alabama woman have shot herself twice?

Medical examiner on Alabama mom's death: "That was concerning to me"

Alabama husband wouldn't answer this question when calling 911 to report wife shot

Husband's 911 call key in reaching verdict in Alabama mom's murder, says juror

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, JAN, 20, 2024 | 10/9c

For the Love of Cayley Mandadi: After their daughter's violent death, a mother and stepfather track down the suspect's car for answers. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

STREAM NOWPHOTOS: Texas couple investigates teen daughter's unusual death

Parents buy suspect's car to investigate their daughter's mysterious death

How did Texas teen Cayley Mandadi die? Her parents find a clue in her boyfriend's car

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, JAN. 13, 2024 | 10/9c

Shootout at the Shaughnessys': A gunfight in the dead of night. The targets fire back. Their son in the crosshairs of suspicion. "48 Hours" contributor Jim Axelrod reports.

STREAM NOWWife of slain Austin jeweler says daughter-in-law Jaclyn Edison got away with murder

Why did someone want Texas couple Ted and Corey Shaughnessy dead?Texas jeweler and dog killed in targeted hit involving son, daughter-in-law

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, JAN. 6, 2024 | 10/9c

The Suspicious Death of Megan Parra: When a mother of two is found dead in her home, her father obtains death scene photos that help solve the case. "48 Hours" contributor David Begnaud reports.

STREAM NOWEvidence photos in the death of Louisiana mother Megan Parra

Louisiana father discovers clues in his daughter's suspicious death on a digital camera

Photos key in Louisiana family's quest to prove Megan Parra's death was a homicide



SATURDAY, JAN. 6, 2024 | 9/8c

Kassanndra's Secret: A young woman vanishes. Eerie surveillance video captures a man in a hat. Investigators learn the two are linked by a secret. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.

STREAM NOWKassanndra Cantrell disappearance: Inside the investigation

VIDEO: Kassanndra Cantrell shares a secret with her best friend before she goes missing

VIDEO: How investigators pieced together the final moments of Tacoma woman's life

"48 Hours" obtains never-before-seen footage of the mysterious killer known as the "Hat Man"

Investigators follow a digital trail – and the man in the hat – to solve the murder of a pregnant Tacoma woman

SATURDAY, DEC. 30, 2023 | 10/9c

Lori Vallow Daybell: Guilty: A jury in Idaho found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all charges, including the murders of her two children and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband's first wife. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti takes you inside the case that gripped the nation.

STREAM NOWWhat did Lori Vallow Daybell do? A full timeline of the "doomsday mom" caseLori Vallow Daybell guilty of unimaginable crimes



SATURDAY, DEC. 30, 2023 | 10/9c

The Search for Christie Wilson: She was last seen leaving a casino. How her mom and detectives teamed up to find her body hidden for 15 years. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

STREAM NOWTimeline: The search for Christie WilsonHow detectives outsmarted a killer to find Christie Wilson's body — hidden for 15 years

A killer's family helps detectives find victim's remains after 15 years

SATURDAY, DEC. 23, 2023 | 10/9c

What Ever Happened to Mary Day?: A 13-year-old girl vanishes in 1981. Detectives believe she was murdered. Years later a woman appears and claims to be the missing girl. Is she an impostor? "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher reports.

STREAM NOWPHOTOS: The mysterious disappearance of Mary Day

Back from the dead? Detectives thought teen Mary Day was murdered. So who was the woman claiming to be her decades later?Could a suspected murder victim — back from the dead — really be an impostor?VIDEO: Mary Day's mother to police: "Life is full of regrets"VIDEO: Mary Day's deathbed story of survival

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, DEC. 16 | DVR ALERT: 10:27/9:27c

The Journals of Maria Muñoz: A young wife and mother dies unexpectedly with a strange mix of drugs in her system. Investigators turn to her journals for answers. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

STREAM NOWYoung woman found dead with an unusual mix of drugs in her systemProsecutors vow to seek justice for Maria Muñoz after Texas wife's suspicious deathInside the Maria Muñoz murder case: A look at the evidenceHow Texas mom Maria Muñoz became an important witness in her own death investigation

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, DEC. 9 | 10/9c

Andreen McDonald: A Millionaire Vanishes: How a yellow hammer nailed a suspect in the case of a missing businesswoman. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

STREAM NOWAir Force major says he feared his powerlifting wife

Key evidence in the disappearance and death of millionaire Andreen McDonaldAir Force major convicted of manslaughter blames wife for fight that led to her death

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, DEC. 2 | 10/9c

Death at the Front Door: Who Shot Heidi Firkus?: A frantic 911 call captures the sound of a gunshot as a couple reports a break-in. How did the intruder disappear? "48 Hours" contributor Jamie Yuccas reports.

STREAM NOWDid embarrassment of losing a home to foreclosure lead to murder?

Who killed Heidi Firkus? Her husband Nick says he didn't do it.

Heidi Firkus' fatal shooting captured on her 911 call to report an intruder

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, NOV. 25 | 10/9c

Stephen Smith: A Death in Murdaugh Country: New evidence discovered after Murdaugh murders reignites a cold case. "48 Hours" obtains findings of independent forensic experts. CBS News national correspondent Nikki Battiste reports.

STREAM NOWHow did SC teen Stephen Smith die? "48 Hours" obtains findings of independent investigation

Could cellphone evidence be the key to solving Stephen Smith's cold case?Timeline: The mysterious death of Stephen Smith in Murdaugh country

What do Stephen Smith's injuries tell about the SC teen's death? New findings revealed.

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, NOV. 18 | 10/9c

The Hunt for Sarah Yarborough's Killer: A high school student on her way to drill team practice is found murdered on campus. What it took to close the case after 30 years. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.

STREAM NOW How investigators tracked down Sarah Yarborough's killerSarah Yarborough's killer had been in prison for attacking another woman, but was released early

3 decades after teen's murder, DNA helps ID killer with a history of crimes against women



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, NOV. 18 | 9/8c

The Death of an Officer's Wife: Amanda Perrault died of a gunshot wound to the head. The unusual position of her body raised questions about who pulled the trigger. "48 Hours" contributor Anne-Marie Green reports.

STREAM NOWCould this doorbell video help solve a murder?

Timeline: The death of Amanda Perrault

Who pulled the trigger? Questions raised after Georgia police officer says his wife fatally shot herself

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, OCT. 28, 2023 | 10/9c

Murder by Clown: How a killer dressed like a clown murdered a mom and almost got away with it. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

STREAM NOWPHOTOS: Catching a killer clown

How law enforcement solved the case of a killer dressed as a clown

After three decades, Florida "killer clown" case ends with unexpected twist



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, OCT. 28, 2023 | 9/8c

Melissa Turner's Closing Act: A cosplay actor finds herself in the spotlight when she's accused of murdering her boyfriend. Can she convince a jury it was self-defense? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

STREAM NOW

Matthew Trussler murder: Inside the case

Did a neighbor's security camera capture the last moments of a Florida man's life?

A cosplay model claims she stabbed her fiancé in self-defense; prosecutors say security cameras prove otherwise



ALL NEW | SATURDAY, OCT. 21, 2023 | 10/9c

Unmasking the Zombie Hunter: How police connected the murders of two young women to a man known as a zombie-fighting comic book hero. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

STREAM NOWHow an undercover sting at a Phoenix Chili's restaurant led to the capture of canal killer

The case against the Zombie Hunter

Convicted killer known as the Zombie Hunter says life on death row is cold, food is "not great"Zombie Hunter's unique murder defense: His mother created a monster



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, OCT. 21, 2023 | 9/8c

The Daughters Who Disappeared: In 1997 four families are shattered when their daughters go missing. As they grieve, one man claims to have answers. Can he be trusted? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports on the final chapter of a case she started covering more than two decades ago.

STREAM NOWHow a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murdersWas a serial killer's mother visiting one of his victim's graves?Investigators use psychology to help extract confessions from a suspected serial killer

ALL-NEW | SATURDAY, OCT. 14, 2023 | 10/9c

Jade Janks and the Secret Photos: A woman discovers explicit photos of herself on her stepfather's computer. Soon after, he's found dead. Jade is a likely suspect, but did she do it? "48 Hours" correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

STREAM NOWDid a woman kill her stepdad after finding explicit photos of herself on his computer?Jade Janks left a trail of clues in the murder of Tom Merriman. A look at the evidence.

Murder plot revealed in Calif. woman's text messages: "I just dosed the hell out of him"

ALL-NEW | SATURDAY, OCT. 7, 2023 | 10/9c

Who Wanted Nicki Lenway Dead?: A crime scene investigator is gunned down in broad daylight. The harrowing scene is captured on surveillance video. Who pulled the trigger? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

STREAM NOWVIDEO: Shooting victim reunited with bystander who saved her life

The attempted murder of Nicki Lenway: A look at the evidence

Caught on tape: Female crime scene investigator targeted for execution

She survived being shot at point-blank range. Who wanted Nicki Lenway dead?

ALL-NEW | SATURDAY, SEPT. 30, 2023 | 10/9c

The Game Show and the Murder: When Becky Bliefnick was murdered, an answer her husband gave on "Family Feud" years earlier raised eyebrows. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

STREAM NOWWas Becky Bliefnick's killer a shadowy figure seen on a bike before and after her murder?

EVIDENCE PHOTOS: Murder victim Becky Bliefnick voiced fear of her estranged husband prior to her death

WATCH: Tim Bliefnick, convicted of killing estranged wife, explains eyebrow raising family feud answer

A former "Family Feud" contestant convicted of wife's murder speaks out: "I'm innocent. I didn't kill Becky."



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, SEPT. 30, 2023 | 9/8c

The Betrayal of Linda Slaten: After a young mother is murdered, her son unknowingly hangs the killer's photo on his wall. "48 Hours" contributor Jim Axelrod reports.

STREAM NOWPHOTOS: Linda Slaten's sons: "We wanna know who killed our mom"Murdered Florida woman's son hung this photo on his bedroom wall, never knowing he was standing in front of his mother's killerDecades-long search for Florida mom's killer ends with arrest of son's childhood football coach

PROGRAM NOTE: "48 Hours" did not air on Saturday, Sept. 23.



ALL-NEW | SATURDAY, SEPT. 16, 2023 | 10/9c

The Night of the Idaho Student Murders: The family of murdered student Kaylee Goncalves says they may have uncovered a connection between the suspect, their daughter, and Maddie Mogen. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

STREAM NOWIdaho student murders: A timeline of the killings and investigation

Father of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four murdered University of Idaho students, says there is evidence his daughter fought back

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger followed victims on Instagram, says family

Mother of Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves says evidence shows she was "trapped"

ALL-NEW | SATURDAY, SEPT. 16, 2023 | 9/8c

The Gilgo Beach Serial Killings: The bound bodies of four women are found along a desolate stretch of beach. Disturbing new details about the architect police say is a serial killer. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

STREAM NOW

Co-worker of Gilgo Beach murders suspect says he unnerved her by tracking her down on vacation

Long Island serial killings: A timeline of the investigation

Was Rex Heuermann's wife sleeping next to the Long Island serial killer?

Co-worker: Rex Heuermann once unnerved her by tracking her down on a cruise: "I told you I could find you anywhere"

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2023 | 10:17/9:17c

The Brighton Ax Murder: A young mother is killed in her bed, her toddler unharmed. Unsolved for 40 years, how the unusual crime scene helped close the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

STREAM NOW40 years after a young mom was murdered with an ax, her husband is arrested. He says he's innocent, but do his boat shoes tell a different story?

The Brighton ax murder: A timeline of the 40-year-old cold caseHusband of woman murdered with an ax convicted 40 years after her death

DOUBLE FEATURE: SATURDAY, AUG. 26, 2023 | 10:18e/9:18c

Last Seen in Breckenridge: In 1982 the bodies of Annette Schnee and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer were found outside a luxe ski town. A man rescued from a snowdrift the night of the murders turned out to be their killer. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.

STREAM NOWPHOTOS: After almost 40 years, blood on a victim's glove IDs the killer

Authorities unknowingly rescued man from snowdrift after he killed 2 women near Breckenridge, ColoradoHow a pair of orange socks connected two Colorado cold case murders committed on the same day in 1982



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, AUG. 26, 2023 | 9:18e/8:18c

The Trial of Alex Murdaugh: "48 Hours" explores the double life of a once prominent lawyer and his stunning fall from grace. Murdaugh is now an admitted drug addict, thief and convicted murderer. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.

STREAM NOWThe crime scene evidence that convicted Alex MurdaughHow Paul Murdaugh testified "from the grave" to help convict his father

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, AUG. 19, 2023 | 10/9c

What Angelina Saw: A young girl peeks out of her bedroom to see blood on the floor and her mother in distress. As an adult she looks back on a night that changed her life. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

STREAM NOWYoung witness found herself at the scene of a crime

What happened when a young girl woke up and found her home was a crime sceneFrantic woman in police custody explains her stained clothes: "This is Andrew's blood"



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, AUG. 19, 2023 | 9/8c

Who Shot the Tech Exec? A tech exec and cannabis entrepreneur's kidnapping is caught on surveillance video. "48 Hours" contributor Tracy Smith reports.

STREAM NOWTushar Atre case: Inside the kidnapping and murder of the tech executiveDid push-ups and disrespect lead to murder?Surveillance video captures the brutal kidnapping of a tech executive — but what happened off camera?

SATURDAY, AUG. 12, 2023 | 10/9c

The "Unsolvable" Murder of Roxanne Wood: How a DNA "detective," an undercover cop and a cast-off cigarette butt helped catch a killer. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

STREAM NOWGenetic genealogist helps solve a case that had "a gnat's eyebrow of DNA" left from the crime scene

PHOTOS: Roxanne Wood murder case timelineHow a DNA "detective" helped solve an "unsolvable" Michigan cold case in four days

Boeing and United Airlines investigate after wheel detaches from plane

A bill that could lead to a TikTok ban is gaining momentum in Congress. Now the app is asking users for help.

United flight rolls off runway and onto grass at Houston airport