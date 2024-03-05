47 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 38-year-old woman was taken into custody and arrested after 47 pounds of marijuana was discovered in two suitcases at Nashville International Airport (BNA) Monday, March 3.

Investigators were running a luggage check on a Southwest flight from San Jose when BNA Police K-9 Officer Peggy alerted officers to the smell of marijuana coming from two pieces of luggage, according to court documents.

Investigators said they determined the suitcases belonged to 38-year-old Katiria Maldonado-Davila. Officers approached her as she walked down Concourse C and asked if she was Maldonado-Davila, which she denied, according to an arrest warrant.

She was asked for identification and she then gave officers a Pennsylvania license reportedly identifying her as Maldonado-Davila. She also refused to let her baggage be searched and a search warrant was obtained.

According to arrest documents, 10 vacuum-sealed bundles weighing 25 pounds was found in one suitcase while nine bundles weighing 22 pounds was found in another.

Maldonado-Davila was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony drug possession. Her bond was set at $75,000.

