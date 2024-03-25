47 year-old identified in Fresno alley shooting. Did an argument set off the killing?

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a Fresno alley Saturday morning.

Ryan Lecour was found around 4:30 a.m. in an alleyway off East Oneil Avenue, west of Highway 99, according to police.

The 47-year-old had been shot in the mid-section and died in the alley “despite life-saving measures from patrol.”

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter activation, which reported three rounds being fired. Shell casings and evidence at the scene suggest the shots were from a handgun, police said.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and attempting to gather additional information, including video evidence. Witnesses have told detectives that they heard heard an argument before the gunshot were fired.

This is the city’s seventh homicide so far this year.