$47 million upgrade planned on state Route 17 in Tioga County. How it will impact commute

New York state is undertaking a major upgrade of state Route 17 in eastern Tioga County.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced construction is underway on a $47 million project to renew a key stretch of the highway in the Town of Owego.

The two-year project will resurface about 22 miles of pavement and rehabilitate two bridges to improve mobility and resiliency along the highway, which has been affected by years of harsh winter weather and heavy traffic, Hochul said.

The work will entail resurfacing the roadway and upgrading guiderails on Route 17 from Exit 65 in the Village of Owego east to the Broome County line.

Paving will involve a warm mix asphalt, which reduces costs and improves pavement performance and durability compared to traditional hot mix asphalt applications, state officials said.

Two bridges that carry State Route 17 over Apalachin Creek will also be rehabilitated with new road decks, concrete barriers and bearings to further enhance safety and resiliency.

"State Route 17 is one of the most heavily traveled roads in the Southern Tier, and this highway improvement project will increase its durability and help keep traffic flowing regardless of the challenges posed by Mother Nature," Hochul said in a news release.

What to expect for Route 17 commute

The highway will remain open while work takes place over the next two construction seasons, but motorists will encounter lane restrictions and shifting traffic patterns during that time.

This year, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, separated by a concrete barrier, and westbound traffic will be crossed onto the eastbound side.

In 2025, the same conditions will exist, except eastbound traffic will be crossed over the westbound side.

The project is expected to create more than 600 jobs.

Owego Mayor Michael Baratta III said the project marks a "long-needed repair of a heavily traveled route."

“The people that travel the route 17 are extremely pleased that the road will again become a smooth ride as it was years ago," added Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey. "It has been a challenge to travel this route and we are very pleased that major construction is underway!”

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: New York will upgrade state Route 17 from Owego to Broome County line