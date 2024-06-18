I-465 commuters: Here are the construction projects ruining your drive

INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic seem heavier than normal on your commute? It probably is.

From Castleton down to Beech Grove, construction projects are stretched along I-465 on the east side of Marion County, gumming up traffic seemingly everywhere. The project has hit I-70 traffic particularly hard.

Here’s what to know as you plan your route:

I-465 construction the in June

Westbound I-465, from I-65 to US 31/East Street will be reduced to two lanes for paving upgrades through Saturday, June 22.

Expect a double right-lane closure on westbound I-465 between I-65 and Kentucky Avenue until Monday, June 24. Motorists should also prepare for a full closure of Bluff Road under the interstate from Thompson Road to Hanna Avenue due to overhead bridge demolition. A detour will be put in place to link up to Meridian Street.

Ongoing I-465 construction

Eastbound I-465 is reduced to two lanes between Westfield Boulevard and Allisonville Road as nighttime construction continues. The work is expected to finish in March 2025.

Major construction continues on I-465 near Binford Boulevard, with an estimated end of July 2026.

The entrance ramp on northbound I-465 between North Shadeland and East 56 th St in Lawrence will remain closed until Aug. 1, 2025.

On the south side, drivers should watch for traffic variations through the I-465/70 interchange to the I-465/60 interchange.

