46-year-old man dies after being beaten Friday night on West Side, cops say

A 46-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was beaten Friday night in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m., the victim and a 39-year-old woman were involved in a fight with when two males approached in the 5400 block of West Congress Parkway. The males began to battered the 46-year-old man before fleeing the scene, police said.

The woman suffered bruising to the face, and was taken to Rush University Medical Center and listed in good condition. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.