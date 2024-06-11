45th street racing arrest made since March

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is facing charges due to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD)’s Street Racer Initiative.

According to the department, 20-year-old Cesar Sandoval was arrested on one charge of felony reckless endangerment for being involved in a May takeover of the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Elysian Fields Road.

Cesar Sandoval (Source: MNPD)

The department added that Sandoval was involved as a “driver/slider,” allegedly driving his car in the intersection while a pedestrian chased after him. Other pedestrians watched in what MNPD described as a “pit” area.

Sandoval allegedly also operated a social media account that featured posts of intersection takeovers as well as other street racer activity. As of publication, Sandoval is the 45th person to be arrested for street racing since March.

