45th Infantry Museum holds annual Memorial Day Ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lots of Oklahomans turned out for the 45th Infantry Museums annual Memorial Day Ceremony for the day that all Americans pause to remember our nations heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“I appreciate all these men willing to go and die for our country,” Olga Pruett, a woman that attended the ceremony said. “This is a great country and I love it.”

Each branch was observed and the Thunderbird wreath was laid at the base of the American flag pole. The ceremony was emotional for Oklahomans like 96-year-old Pruett. Her husband served in WWII.

“It means that our veterans died for us and there was so many of them. I just appreciate them so much,” she said.

“I went in the military service when I was 14-years-old,” WWII veteran Gonzalo D. Ferrer said.

Ferrer is also an Oklahoman. He paid his respects to the many he served alongside.

“I’m glad, it looked like a good turnout,” he said.

“Where there is bravery and courage, there’s also sacrifice and loss,” Brig. Gen. Christopher Eason said. The adjutant general for the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

Eason was the keynote speaker for the event.

“We should all just take a second and pause as a nation and as a state and as a community to remember those who have paid the ultimate price,” Eason said.

From a military family, just as many of those in attendance, Eason’s message to everyone including those without a close connection to the military was one of detail.

“There’s a whole story behind everyone who has paid the ultimate price,” he said.

“I just love to see people love our country and serve them and the spirit that is in here is wonderful,” Pruett said.

