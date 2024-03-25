After 45 years, Jerry Hayes ready to spend more time with family

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — When Jerry Hayes first arrived at News 19 in 1979, Huntsville wasn’t meant to be home.

“In all honesty, I planned to stay here a couple of years and then try to move back to Nashville or go to a bigger market,” he said.

But as time passed, he grew more comfortable in the Tennessee Valley.

“I had job inquiries that I could have taken and had shown some interest in,” he said, “but I stayed here and planted my feet and my roots here.”

Jerry’s bond to north Alabama was fortified following the birth of his daughters, Leigh and Megan. But as Jerry became a mainstay in our homes anchoring the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. newscasts, he also knows he wasn’t always present for them.

“This business is tough on families,” he said. “I remember years ago when Leigh was playing volleyball and Megan was cheering, I would take a half-day of vacation just so I could go watch them, not going to have to do that with the grandkids. But I couldn’t be there every time and as they’ve gotten older, they’ve said, ‘Dad, it’s OK, you were working, that was your job. You were doing what you needed to do.’ But I have regrets about not being there for every ballgame, every volleyball match.”

His growing family is why after 45 years, Jerry is ready to retire.

“It’s a tiring business,” he said. “After a while, it weighs on you.”

His family is always close to his heart, literally. During every newscast throughout his career, Jerry has worn a white handkerchief in his suit jacket’s left breast pocket.

“I do it to honor my dad’s memory,” he said. “He wore one every time he wore a suit. Bill Hayes had a white handkerchief in his coat, so that’s why. I’ve got his cufflinks on today. Dad died in 1988 and I knew how proud he and mom were of me then, but I would love to see what he would say now, 45 years in the same job.”

A job that gave him a front-row seat to history.

“I hope people realized how much I loved my job,” he said, “and that’s one reason I’ve stayed in it as long as I have.”

Jerry spent 45 years telling your stories.

“That’s what it’s all about, when you make a difference and people recognize that,” he said, “to me, that’s bigger than any award you can get.”

In his four-and-a-half decades of service to our community, Jerry has won dozens of awards, including two Regional Emmys and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award. He was also inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle, but it’s time for him to slow down.

“I’m not going to miss the day-to-day grind and the speed at which you have to do things,” he said. “Sometimes that can be exciting and sometimes it can be a heavy burden on you, but I’m going to miss the people around here more than anything.”

Jerry’s last day on the anchor desk is Tuesday, March 26. We hope you will join us that night for News 19 at 6:30 as we reflect on his impact on the Tennessee Valley.

Jerry will also celebrate his 70th birthday on Saturday, March 30. Then, his next big assignment is to give away his youngest daughter, Megan, at her wedding in May.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.