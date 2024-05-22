45-year-old Harrison woman died in apparent drowning, coroner says

A 45-year-old Harrison woman is dead in an apparent drowning at her residence, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Melissa Turner, 45, died early Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed Harrison police officers and fire crews responded Monday night to a home in the 500 block of Clayton Court that is listed on the coroner’s report as Turner’s residence.

First responders went there after receiving an 8:06 p.m. report of a female found in a pool and not breathing, according to dispatchers.

She was transported to Mercy West Hospital in Green Township, dispatchers said.

Harrison police referred questions Wednesday morning to a lieutenant who had not arrived at work at the time of publication.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Melissa Turner of Harrison died in apparent drowning, coroner says