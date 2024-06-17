45-mph winds could slam SLO County, create hazardous coastal conditions, NWS warns

The National Weather Service warned several Central Coast communities to take precautions ahead of gusty winds that were expected to last through Tuesday morning.

At around 8:28 a.m., the NWS issued a wind advisory warning of northwest winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 45 mph near beaches and inland areas in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Gusty winds can move unsecured objects and break tree limbs, potentially resulting in power outages, according to the advisory.

High-profile vehicles and drivers in general were also advised to use extra caution during the high winds, according to the advisory.

The high winds were expected to bring hazardous coastal conditions on San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county beaches, the NWS said at 2:54 a.m.

Avila Beach was crowded with Spring Break visitors enjoying a sun-soaked afternoon on April 2, 2024.

Rip current conditions, elevated surf between 6 and 9 feet and breaking waves were expected through Monday evening, and would be most prevalent on west and northwest-facing beaches, according to the NWS.

The NWS warned of an increased risk of ocean drowning, and advised beachgoers to stay out of the water.

Winds can also fuel fires and cause increased spread and growth. In recent weeks, San Luis Obispo County has experienced several vegetation and wildland fires, with vehicles generally being the cause of the blazes.