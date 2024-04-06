I-440 westbound reopened following wrong-way crash with multiple injuries

A wrong-way crash with multiple injuries closed I-440 westbound for more than six hours Saturday morning.

At 2:21 a.m., police responded to a collision involving two cars on I-440 westbound near Capital Boulevard, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

Officers found occupants from both vehicles had sustained “serious injuries.” WRAL reported that one person died in the crash, but police have not confirmed that.

The crash is currently being investigated. “Additional information will be released at the appropriate time,” senior detective Christopher Gay said.

I-440 westbound temporarily closed between Brentwood Road and Capital Boulevard. It is now reopened.