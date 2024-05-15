I-440 in Little Rock down to one eastbound lane for bridge repairs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eastbound drivers on Interstate 440 may want to consider a different route.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said in an announcement Wednesday that one of the highway’s eastbound lanes is closed for bridge repairs. According to officials, the repairs are taking place near the one-mile marker.

The repair involves pouring new concrete to replace the bridge decking. Repairs will take place on Wednesday, but the concrete will need two days to set.

Officials said traffic through the repair site will be controlled by barrels, message boards and signage.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling near the repair area.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

