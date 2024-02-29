44 percent: Churches step in to teach Black history, jazz festival comes to the Grove

This week, San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors issued an apology to Black residents and their descendants for the racists policies that have harmed them. The resolution was introduced by Supervisor Shamann Walton, the only Black member of the board, the Associated Press reported.

“We have much more work to do but this apology most certainly is an important step,” he said.

And he’s right: An apology is one thing. But action is another.

The apology came six months after the city’s The African American Reparations Advisory Committee made more than 100 recommendations regarding reparations for Black people. An apology was one of their recommendations among other items, including every eligible Black adult receiving a $5 million lump-sum cash payment and guaranteed income of nearly $100,000 to remedy the city’s racial wealth gap.

If in six months, the best you can do from the list is an apology to your Black residents and only during Black history month, then it’s time to rethink priorities and put concerted efforts behind actionable items that will have a positive effect in addressing disparities and reparations for your Black residents.

Fed up with Florida legislators, faith leaders create Black history program for churches

Miami, Florida, February 27, 2024- Pastor Alfonso Jackson Jr. of New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church talks about the importance of Black History month to the congregation during a Tuesday Mid-week Service

At New Generation Missionary Baptist Church in Opa-locka, a new class has gained popularity with younger congregants — and it’s not your typical Bible study or Sunday school. Since last year, the church has been teaching classes about African American history using a program created by leaders from Faith in Florida, a coalition of over 800 congregations across 41 counties in Florida.

The group of religious leaders developed the Black studies toolkit last year to counter the Florida Legislature’s controversial revision of state academic standards, which put a particular focus on reshaping Black history education.

How Liberty City native Keya Martin helped Cardi B walk in style

Keya Martin, Keeyahri founder and designer, poses in her workspace while wearing the Zerina thigh high boot on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Miramar. Martin runs the business on her own. The Zerina boots are named after Beyoncé’s stylist. “All of my boots are named after people who inspire me,” said Martin. The signature heel to all of her luxury shoes was inspired by a Japanese wedding chapel.

Liberty City native Keya Martin had a modest 500 Instagram followers and less than three years of experience in the fashion industry when she released her luxury footwear line in 2018. But against the odds, British Vogue immediately reached out after seeing her shoes in a post.

Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and other fashion publications soon followed. In December of 2020, rapper Cardi B wore a pair of Martin’s Keeyahri heels in a photo spread in Billboard magazine. “Cardi B was the first celebrity to wear it,” Martin said. “It’s an honor, and it makes me proud.”

‘A seminal moment.’ Levine Cava unveils historical marker for Arthur McDuffie

Marc and Dewana McDuffie speak during a ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in which a historical marker was raised at the corner of 38th Street and North Miami Avenue to memorialize their father Arthur McDuffie, a 33-year-old insurance agent and former Marine who was beaten into a coma by up to a dozen white Dade County police officers on Dec. 17, 1979.

It should be a day Miami never forgets.

At least six Dade County Public Safety officers savagely beat Arthur McDuffie into a coma near the corner of North Miami Avenue and Northeast 38th Street in the early hours of that Monday morning on Dec. 17, 1979. Though McDuffie would die four days later, justice was never truly served as the acquittal of the four officers involved would spark the McDuffie Riots.

For nearly 45 years, only a stretch of Northwest 17th Avenue named after McDuffie enshrined his memory. That changed Saturday morning when Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Keon Hardemon unveiled a historical marker dedicated to McDuffie on the very same corner that forever changed the course of Miami history.

Swiss-born Montreux Jazz fest comes to Miami for the first time

Jon Batiste headlines two nights at the Montreux Jazz Festival Miami on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2. On Sunday, March 3, Daryl Hall is the draw at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove.

For the first time in its history, Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival, which has kept the summers on chilly Lake Geneva hot for nearly 60 years, is expanding to the subtropics.

Montreux Jazz Festival Miami will hold its inaugural event in Coconut Grove from Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3, showcasing a lineup that includes Grammy winner Jon Batiste and Miami-native Cécile McLorin Salvant. The festival will be the first time Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival expands to the subtropics.

