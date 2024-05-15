At 43rd National Peace Officers’ Memorial on Captiol Hill, Biden touts help for law enforcement

"Every time you put on that shield and walk out of the house, your family wonders if that call will come or if they'll get that terrible call somewhere during the day or night," U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

May 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday was on Capitol Hill to deliver remarks at the 43rd National Peace Officers' Memorial Service as he outlined his efforts to aid American law enforcement while calling on Congress to do more to help.

"Every time you put on that shield and walk out of the house, your family wonders if that call will come or if they'll get that terrible call somewhere during the day or night," the president said as he referenced a recent North Carolina shooting that left four law-enforcement officers dead.

The day's event was put on by the National Fraternal Order of Police to honor the 222 American police officers who died in 2023 while in the line of duty. Also in attendance were Attorney General Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Biden relayed the story of when he lost his first wife and young daughter, and how his late son Beau had returned from serving overseas in Iraq and developed the cancer which ultimately took his life, and the aftermath of dealing with his death.

"For all the families of our fallen officers, I know hearing the name of your husband, wife, father, mother, son or daughter, brother, sister, brings it all back as you got that news just 10 minutes ago," he said as he spoke of "that black hole in the middle of your chest you feel like your being sucked into. It's like long part of your soul."

Patrick Yoes (L), President of the Fraternal Order of Police, shakes hands on Wednesday with President Joe Biden (R) during the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

The 109-year-old FOP says in 2023 there were 48 police officer deaths by gunfire. But this year alone, 58 police officers so far have died while 25 of those deaths happened just in last month.

"I know the one thing that helped," Biden said about his own experiences with the death of family members.

President John F. Kennedy in Oct. 1962 had designated May 15th as National Peace Officers' Memorial Day. And in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, flags across the United States on Wednesday are flown at half-staff.

"Family. If you have family, hold them tight. Hold on to each other."

"The day will come," he told the crowd, that when the thoughts of their lost loved ones "will bring a smile to lift you before it brings a tear to your eye," Biden said as he said he hopes it comes sooner to them but that it takes time.

(L-R) Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray look on during Wednesday's National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

President John F. Kennedy in October 1962 designated May 15th as National Peace Officers' Memorial Day. And in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, flags across the United States on Wednesday are flown at half-staff.

Ahead of Wednesday mornings event, the FOP said that the "solemn occasion reminds us of the courage, dedication, and selflessness of our law enforcement officers," the FOP posted on X .

Attendees listen to the pledge of allegiance on Wednesday during the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol. During his speech, Biden took note of his February White House meeting with the police chiefs of Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Miami, Milwaukee and Dekalb County, Ga. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

"Being a police officer is not just what you do, it's who you are," Biden said as he told the crowd he "admired" their courage to be there and how their loved ones' "sacrifices will never be forgotten."

"And just like all the women and men in law enforcement I get up with in Scranton and Claymont," he said referencing his Pennsylvania birthplace and Delaware home, "you always run toward danger as others run away from it."

The president said police officers have it in "their DNA" as he told them "most of you even when you were kids you did it long before you became an officer," he said. "You run toward the cries for help knowing you could be a help."

Biden took note of his February White House meeting with the police chiefs of Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Miami, Milwaukee and Dekalb County, Ga.

Connie Moyer (C), National President of the National Concerns of Police Survivors, hugs a member of law enforcement on Wednesday during the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

"Being a cop is one (expletive) of a lot harder than its ever been," the president said Wednesday. "We expect everything of you" as he said police are now expected to also be "drug counselors, social workers to kids who have been abandoned, guardians to communities flooded with weapons of fear."

He touted his administration's effort to aid law enforcement in their efforts with the American Rescue Plan Act, which he says gave $350 billion to cities and states "to keep communities safe, retain and hire more police officers, pay overtime and bonuses, expand benefits for disabled first responders," put more police officers "on the beat" and "cracking down on illegal gun sales."

Biden also mentioned his $37 billion Safer America Plan to improve police hires and fight crime. "It's no accident that violent crime is at a 50 year low," he spoke.

The Biden administration, he says, "is laser-focused on providing you with the mental health and wellness resources you need and deserve" as he talked about his efforts to expand police officer benefits for officers and their families.

The U.S. Capitol color guard participates in the 43rd National Peace Officers' Memorial Service in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Attending with President Joe Biden were Attorney General Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

The likely 2024 Democratic nominee urged congress to pass the Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act -- introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Kevin Cramer, R-ND -- which would expand access to federal support for the families of firefighters and first responders who pass away from cancer caused by carcinogenic exposure during their service.

"I know so many who still carry the physical and visible wounds of your service," he stated.

Connie Moyer (C), National President of the National Concerns of Police Survivors, hugs Andrew Hatlee, a deputy sheriff for the Ventura County, Calif. Sheriffs Department on Wednesday at the 43rd National Peace Officers' Memorial Service in Washington, DC. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

"We've made a lot of progress but there's still much more to be done," Biden said at the end of his speech. "We can never thank you enough for your courage, your service and your sacrifice" he said "for people you don't even know."

The Tennessee-headquartered FOP, which boasts having over 355,000 members and 2,100 chapters, in Sept. 2020 endorsed Trump's re-election campaign but has so far not endorsed either of them yet for this year's election.

But later Wednesday morning, the FOP on social media shared a post by the House Republicans which blamed Democrats for "this uptick in violence" which they claim "is the direct result of the radical Democrats, soft-on-crime policies, and the defund the Police movement."