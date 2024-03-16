The 437 Project off and running again in 2024

Mar. 16—ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Lisa Larson always seems to be on the run.

That will be the case again in 2024, as the Mitchell-based marathoner and mental and physical health advocate gets ready to once again take part in

The 437 Project

to raise money and awareness for the Helpline Center and mental health.

The organization's third annual cross-state run was announced recently and will take place in September.

For Larson, it will be her second year taking part in the run, and she's excited to see the event return and expand.

"I'm super excited. This is just my second year. I did not run the initial year, and this year will be the third year it's done. But last year I was the only one who was not from Sioux Falls, I was the only runner from out of town," Larson told the Mitchell Republic. "I'm super-stoked because this is bringing in runners from the whole entire state."

The course, which runs from the western border to the eastern border of South Dakota and covers a distance of about 437 miles, is run by 12 state community leaders running in shifts. The group makes stops in communities on the trail, with participants typically running the stage that takes them through their hometown. Along the way they work to raise awareness for mental and physical health and stump for donations for the Helpline Center.

Larson, of Mitchell, will join runners from Sioux Falls, Philip, Pierre and Rapid City, among other communities, in the event, setting out on Sept. 19 on the western edge of South Dakota and crossing the finish line in Sioux Falls on Sept. 22.

It's an intense few days of runners pacing themselves to complete their run and raising awareness about the Helpline Center, which operates the 988 hotline, where callers can get a direct connection to professional support for anyone who might be struggling with emotional distress, experiencing suicidal thoughts or those with concerns about a family member or friend with a mental health or substance abuse issue.

Last year's run brought in over $250,000 to benefit the center,

and Larson, who has suffered from both

substance abuse

and suicidal thoughts herself, is hoping the third iteration of the run can match that.

"The $300,000 mark would be fantastic. But my true goal — I enjoyed every second of it last year, and I want to make sure the 10 new runners enjoy it as much as I did and have a great experience because it is outstanding. It really is," Larson said.

Larson was hosting a group of this year's runners in Alexandria Thursday and Friday for a meet and greet and planning session for the 2024 run. It's the first time many of the new runners are meeting their fellow participants, and Larson said the gathering was a chance to rally the group and share their stories and connections through the project.

The meeting is as much about coming together as a group with a common goal as it is about introductions, Larson said.

"We're talking all things 437 Project — how to do the fundraising and all the things that go with that. Even just team building and team bonding, because we have never met each other. We have no idea who any of us are," Larson laughed. "So we're making that connection. It's a light way to get to know each other on a really tough subject."

Paul TanHaken, the founder of The 437 Project and the mayor of Sioux Falls, will be part of the running group. He said he's thrilled with the success of the event so far and is looking forward to taking part once again.

"When we started The 437 Project just two years ago, we could not have imagined how many lives would be impacted by this initiative," TenHaken said in a statement. "The support and dollars raised across the state have been tremendous and more importantly, we've put a bright light on the ongoing issues around mental health and suicide. This important work continues, and I remain humbled to be a part of it."

The 437 Project is a cause near and dear to Larson, and she said she's looking forward to the big run in September. But she's also looking forward to another chance at outreach in the community.

The Helpline Center, which has been the beneficiary of The 437 Project in the past, is helping bring the documentary film "My Ascension," which tells the story of suicide survivor Emma Benoit, to the Luxury 5 Cinema in Mitchell next week. Benoit's suicide attempt left her paralyzed, but she has used lessons from her experience to inspire hope among others who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Larson has seen the film and knows the impact it can have. It changed her life.

"When I met The 437 Project people for the first time, we saw this at the State Theater in Sioux Falls. Prior to that, my whole story with the mental health awareness aspect was with my sobriety. I had 13 years of sobriety," Larson said. "On my way back from Sioux Falls to Mitchell, I decided to

share my suicide attempt story.

Most people had no idea."

That revelation, along with her openness about her struggles with addiction, has inspired people to reach out to her, mostly with questions about helping family members or loved ones with their own mental health battles. She has been invited to speak on the subject by various organizations, including the Ethan High School, from which she graduated in 1990.

She knows how important having someone to reach out can be, and she's always willing to share her advice with those looking for answers.

"I appreciate anybody that does (reach out), and I'm honored when they do. It really fills my heart that they reach out because I know that they trust me as well as they heard my voice. They heard me. And that's what I'm trying to do," Larson said.

Mitchell residents will be able to experience Benoit's story at screenings on Thursday at both 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The screenings are free and will be followed by a discussion panel featuring local educators and counselors on mental health. The event is being sponsored by Quality Homes and the Helpline Center, which helped secure the rights to the showings.

Larson said she is hoping the film makes an impression on viewers, especially young people and students. Scheduling difficulties made it necessary to screen the film on a weekday, which Larson said is unfortunate because it may limit the number of high school students who are able to see the film, but she knows some parents will be attending the showing with their kids, and she's promoted the screenings on the Mitchell Technical College and Dakota Wesleyan University campuses.

The theater holds about 254 viewers, and while Larson said she would love to have the theater packed for both showings, she'd be happy to bring in half that number.

"I would love to fill it up, but in reality I'm hoping for 100. If I can reach that for each showing that's 200 people I didn't reach before," Larson said.

The Helpline Center has brought in Benoit for speaking appearances in the past and has praised the documentary. Janet Kittams, the chief executive officer for the Helpline Center, said past showings of the film have touched many South Dakota viewers.

"The Helpline Center was honored to be the recipient of The 437 Project funds," Kittams said in a press release. "This past year funds from The 437 Project allowed the Helpline Center to bring in the national speaker Emma Benoit, who has turned her story of surviving a suicide attempt just before her senior year in high school into a story of recovery and hope. She inspired people across South Dakota through her personal appearance and through her film 'My Ascension.' Hundreds of students and community members in South Dakota were able to hear her message of hope and resilience."

Having been inspired by Benoit, Larson said she wants to continue to be a similar voice of hope and resilience to those who may be looking for help. She's already looking forward to doing that by running the highways and byways of South Dakota in September, where she said spreading awareness is at least as important as bringing in donations.

The screenings on Thursday will be another chance to do just that.

"We need this in Mitchell, South Dakota. We need this awareness, and her documentary is amazing," Larson said.