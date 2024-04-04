I-43 southbound closed in Glendale after crash with 'very serious injuries,' authorities say

Interstate 43 southbound closed following crash with serious injuries.

Interstate 43 southbound is closed at Hampton Avenue in Glendale following a crash with "very serious injuries," the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The agency posted to X at 6:31 p.m. Thursday announcing the closure. Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras show a significant presence of first responders.

All traffic is being diverted off at Silver Spring Drive. The freeway is expected to be closed for two hours.

