43-year-old man dies after shooting in Washington Park, according to Illinois State Police

A 43-year-old man died after he was shot in Washington Park on Friday night, according to Illinois State Police.

The identity of the man was not released. He was from Washington Park.

The shooting was reported to the Washington Park Police Department at 8:11 p.m.

Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Forest Boulevard.

“A male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained from gunfire,” a release states. “The person later succumbed his injuries.”

State Police said they could not release any further information about the shooting.