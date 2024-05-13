43-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday night, there was a fatal pedestrian crash in Hobbs. The police department said they responded around 10:31 p.m.

Authorities said Leroy Gonzales, 43, of Hobbs, was hit by a vehicle. They believe a maroon pickup driven by a juvenile hit him while he was on the road near Broadway and Turner.

Gonzales was taken to the hospital but died due to his injuries.

If you have any information about the incident, call dispatch at 575-397-9265 or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

