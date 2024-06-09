43 horses killed, 1 person injured in large barn fire near Indian Lake

Jun. 9—One person was injured and 43 horses were killed in a large barn fire Saturday afternoon in Logan County, north of Bellefontaine.

Multiple crews responded to reports of a large structure fire shortly after noon at the Brant Performance Horses site on Ohio 638, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johns, of the Richland Twp. Fire Department in Logan County.

"There was heavy smoke going over Belle Center when we got paged, and when we arrived, there was heavy fire conditions and smoke showing," Johns said.

It is unknown what caused the fire, however, the the State Fire Marshal is investigating, he added. He confirmed they did not make entry into the barn as it was "too far gone for anybody to go in."

43 horses were killed, and the total number of horses that escaped or were outside already is not known, Johns said.

One civilian was injured (with a burn injury) and transported to a local hospital, then transferred to Ohio State University's medical center. The extent of their injuries or condition is not known, Johns said. No firefighters were injured.

Johns said the barn is a total loss and and exact damage estimates are not yet available.

Fire crews from Bellefontaine, De Graff, West Liberty, Rust Creek, Ridgeway and many other agencies were on scene assisting as well.