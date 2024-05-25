42nd annual Plumb Alley Day fundraiser for youth welcomes nearly 6,000 guests

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Kiwanis Club of Abingdon held the 42nd annual Plumb Alley Day fundraiser on Saturday. The town welcomed nearly 6,000 guests.

Plumb Alley Day is one of the largest one-day events in the Southeast. This year, it featured over 100 vendors, a massive yard sale, music and a dance performance.

Phil DiPietro, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon, talked about Plumb Alley Day’s history and its significant growth over the last four decades.

“It started a long time ago, 42 years ago, more around like yard sales,” DiPietro said. “And then we still kept the yard sale concept, but also brought in vendors, a lot of vendors that do homemade goods, crafts, resell of a certain product, have food vendors here, drinks, kid activities.”

The Kiwanis Club donates all its proceeds to Washington County, Virginia youth. It helps fund the summer reading program, local bands, sports clubs, academic needs and anything else involving youth.

“Anything that kind of comes our way in the means of requests, of funding, we review their requests, their need and hope,” DiPietro said.

DiPietro said ‘plenty of volunteers’, including local youth, help to collect donations on behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer or learning more about Plumb Alley Day can visit its Facebook page.

