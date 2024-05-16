420 doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized at Coffeen Street apartment

May 16—WATERTOWN — The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force arrested two Watertown men after executing a search warrant at the upper apartment 327 Coffeen St.

Investigators said upon entering the residence they found it to be occupied by one male, one adult female, and one child. Investigators allegedly found 430 individual doses of fentanyl and about a half an ounce of cocaine. Digital scales and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Anthony R. Graves, 37, of Watertown, was charged by city police with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and ordered held in Watertown City Court without bail based on his prior criminal history.

They say they also found Peter E. Graves, Jr., 33, of Watertown, at the scene and arrested him on a sealed indictment warrant. He was held pending arraignment in Jefferson County Court.

The task force was assisted by the Watertown Police SRT Unit, the Jefferson County SERT Unit, city police road patrols and its identification unit, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are pending.