42 Socorro ISD seniors to get scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Independent School District (SISD) Foundation is hosting a scholarship ceremony for 42 graduating seniors.

The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at the SISD District Service Center, conference rooms C and D, located at 12440 Rojas Dr.

Through the district’s annual golf tournament, employee and community contributions, the foundation will award the scholarships to graduating seniors with $3k each, according to the news release by SISD.

Ten seniors will also receive community scholarships from private donors.

According to SISD, the district’s golf tournament raised over $180,000 in funds for scholarships.

