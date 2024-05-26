42-year-old dies in shooting early Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 42-year-old man died following a shooting early Sunday morning, Buffalo police said.

Police said a man arrived in a civilian vehicle just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, from Buffalo, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating if the shooting occurred near the 3200 block of Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.

