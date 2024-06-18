I-41 southbound near Oshkosh closed due to pavement buckle, traffic queues over 3 miles long

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly 16 hours after the initial incident, I-41 southbound just north of Oshkosh is closed and authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page advising motorists to avoid I-41 southbound north of Oshkosh. There are reportedly ‘significant backups’.

Authorities also said the posted detour onto US 45 through Oshkosh is also seeing significant delays.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation warns of pavement buckling as temperatures soar

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of I-41 southbound at US 45 are closed due to a pavement buckle. It is also mentioned that traffic queues are more than three miles as of 9 a.m.

The incident reportedly happened on June 17 around 6 p.m. The closure is expected to last over two hours. Initially, only the left lane was closed.

There was no information on when the highway is expected to reopen.

